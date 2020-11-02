Share:

On Sunday, an ABC News/Washington Post poll showed President Donald Trump narrowly leading Democratic hopeful Joe Biden in Florida, a couple of days ahead of the US presidential election.

President Donald Trump is leading Joe Biden in Ohio, while the Democratic challenger is ahead in seven other swing states in the run-up to the 3 November election, a Guardian poll tracker has revealed.

Polls showed Trump getting the support of 48.2% of likely voters in the Midwestern state versus 46.1% for Biden, who, however, is currently in the lead in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Iowa, according to the poll tracker.

In Florida and Iowa, the Democratic nominee retains a narrow lead over POTUS, 48.7%-46.8% and 47.8%-46.8%, respectively. Additionally, the latest polls indicate more sustainable support for Biden in such battleground states as Michigan and Wisconsin from likely voters.

The Guardian noted that even though "the latest polling average puts Biden ahead of Trump nationally, […] that doesn't guarantee ​the Democratic candidate victory".

The newspaper recalled that then-Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton "also had a clear lead over Trump in the polls for almost the entire 2016 campaign" and then "ended up losing in the electoral college".

The news outlet admitted that the national poll tracker is "a poor indicator of how the crucial swing states will sway the election", even though "a strong polling lead across the country can point to how the race will develop".

Meanwhile, the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll revealed on Sunday that Trump leads in Florida, gaining at least 50% of support among potential voters in the battleground state versus the former vice president's 48%.

The poll specifically showed that at least 51% of Florida respondents positively assess Trump's work as US president, with 58% heaping praise on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

In another battleground state, Pennsylvania, the survey indicated Biden going ahead with 51% versus Trump's 44%.

More than 93 million Americans have already cast their ballots for the 3 November presidential election, with over 59 million votes being cast using mail-in ballots, according to the US Elections Project's latest estimates.