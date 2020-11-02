Share:

Unknown armed assailants stormed the Kabul University in the Afghan capital on Monday following multiple blasts and gunfight.

Eyewitnesses stated that multiple armed assailants entered the university building in Kabul through the northern gate, causing chaos with students running for their lives. Two attackers were eliminate. 25 people have been reported as casualty 28 people have been injured.

“They [attackers] began shooting indiscriminately at everyone in their sight,” an eyewitness said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said in a statement the rapid response unit of the police has reached the spot. “Details will follow soon,” he said.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility.

The attack took place as a book exhibition by the Afghan and Iranian publishers was underway at the Kabul University.