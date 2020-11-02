Share:

Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, says in ISPR press release.

Regional security situation, Afghan peace process with particular reference to border management and way forward for lasting peace in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's untiring efforts for facilitating the process towards the mutual objective of peace in the region.