Share:

The world is witnessing a new world order; the Coronavirus pandemic has created the most fundamental political shift in the 21st century and human civilisation is currently undergoing a dramatic change in how we live our everyday lives.

However, amidst this chaos there has been a recent event which became a cause for serious discussion amongst Muslim and religious groups in the Western world. When the movie Cuties was released, I was astounded. The film was grotesque as depicting child exploitation; and truthfully I felt incredibly uncomfortable watching it; I switched the film off after twenty minutes.

The Independent, which is understood to be a liberal newspaper, described the film as “intelligent and moving” and then further defended it as being an important contribution of a “coming of age” film. Interestingly enough, the Independent newspaper is also one to regularly oppose Islamophobia and is on the front lines of advocating for issues which concern Muslims living in the West.

Consequently, the outlet has garnered a large audience and support of Muslims and others alike, however its supportive comments towards the highly inappropriate film has failed me.

In spite of being influenced by Western culture, I am a devout Muslim; I draw the line between morality and immorality, because the teachings of Islam still play a fundamental role in my life. I believe in freedom of expression, freedom of speech and believe all human beings should be treated with equality and respect.

However, currently, as a Muslim girl living in the United Kingdom, I feel alienated by the political left on various social issues, therefore, I do not feel well represented about progressive stances, which I believe are in conflict with my faith.

Consequently, what is more even more important to state, is that I had hoped that in a society as diverse as the UK, I would be well represented on an array of Issues by the mainstream left; however for the past few years, the British left has been underperforming for many of its supporters, including myself.

Hence it must be asked, is it really fair to presume that Muslims must support the left on every issue? especially when the controversial film Cuties was released, which was cheered on by many on the political left; which led me to consequently to disagree with every progressive who was expressing support for the film.

Even more so, from the concerns of the forever expanding initialism of the LGBTQ+ movement, to radical third wave feminism and now, with the recent defence of Cuties, it is clear that individuals with socially conservative values can feel out of touch with the movement and the values it espouses.

Criticising worrying elements of the latest trend of pushing highly niche ideas in the LGBTQ+ movement are almost not tolerated by some progressives. For example, the idea that young children have the right to change their gender identity is a stance which has actively been pushed by progressive leftists into the mainstream discourse of politics.

Even so more worrying in the progressive movement, is the rejection of the very biological notion of our existence; the latest controversy around JK Rowling and her cancellation for her alleged support of a “transphobic” researcher is an example of this. In the case of Rowling, various progressives threatened her with misogynistic abuse; even leading to the majority of transgender people strongly condemning it, because of course, such behaviour is not representative of the peaceful transgender community as a whole.

However, there is a delicate balance which must be achieved and one we have to learn to preserve; certain niche ideas, such as gender reassignment surgery being encouraged upon infants and young children, as well as advocating of the rejection of biological sex can be dangerous. These aspects must be challenged, as telling the truth should not be offensive nor should it be a dangerous act.

In my opinion, the obsessive virtue signalling about “diversity and inclusion” within the 'woke' political left has been hijacked by identitarians, who seem to be committed to ticking every supposed “social justice” cause in order to appear tolerant and progressive; the cancellation of JK Rowling is the latest example of this.

Consequently, as a young Muslim girl I have found myself supporting Conservatives on various social issues, especially whilst living in England where I feel that I am in search of better, more authentic representation in politics due to certain values which are critical to myself. The begs the question; is it finally time to talk about the premise that Muslims may be able to support conservatives on some important social issues, as quite frankly it is impossible to group all opinions into one monolithic block.

For some historical perspective, neither Muslims nor Conservatives have been willing to openly settle their differences since 9/11.

Earlier before the tragedy of 9/11, American Muslims were significant supporters of the Republican party, however, after this catastrophic event, the demographic voting bloc fiercely shifted. This was due to bad actors within Conservative politics who suggested that terrorism was a doctrine of the Islamic faith. Ultimately, the lies and distortions about the Muslim world and Islam as a faith by the right-wing mainstream media, led to the invasion of Muslim majority countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.

In reaction to illegal interventions in the Middle East, Muslims, particularly in the United Kingdom and the United States, began to vote for left wing political parties. This was simply because leftist parties stood by the Muslim community and offered them protection and support, due to the rise of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim sentiment found within the political climate after 9/11.

It should be emphasised that Islam has never posed a threat or a challenge to Western and Conservative values, but in fact compliments them; we both strive to preserve aspects which are fundamental to our culture; tradition, culture and faith.

For instance, Sir Roger Scruton was a philosopher who specialised in traditionalist conservative values; despite his extremely English upbringing, he admired Islam, to the extent he learned Arabic in order to understand the Quran, and studied Islamic history deeply; acknowledging great medieval scholars of Islam, such as Rumi, whom he repeatedly quoted in his writings and lectures.

It is well documented on Sir Roger Scruton's personal website, that he had great respect for a Muslim woman known as MarwaAl-Sobouni, an architect hoping to rebuild native homes in Syria. Scruton invited her to major events in London, because he admired her for her dedication of preserving Islamic architecture in her home country.

Ultimately, not many people could have imagined that a wine drinking, cigar smoking and a very English philosopher may have such an admiration for the works of a hijab wearing Muslim woman. Indeed, it was because of the Conservative values they both espoused which brought them to an allegiance.

What these two ideologies have in common can lead us to understand that we may be able to see eye to eye on various issues, which is important as millions of Muslims reside in the West.

Especially in the utopia of the progressive liberal left, where I believe wokeness is currently plaguing its politics and reasoning based upon religious grounds is almost eliminated, it should be acknowledged that the Muslim identity is not a consumerist identity that the left can falsely represent.

Indeed, the error of not differentiating political beliefs from current events in reality can be devastating, because it can condition us to how we think and approach the world, rather than to question it. The release of the film Cuties has led to a serious discussion of the implications of adopting leftist values and ideas, especially when people have different interpretations of the world with particular set of principles.

The transformation within human thought is constantly updating throughout cultures and time and therefore naturally the current political discourse desperately needs space for genuine debates on how to make sense of society. The question which should be asked: is the current method of representation of one of its largest bases of supporters, Muslims, outdated? And is it time to build something new in social and political representation?

Equally important to acknowledge is that as the political climate shifts from Sinophobia, to Islamophobia both parties may finally have a chance to realise that they have more in common in terms of conversations surrounding the LGBTQ+, progressive movement and identity politics.

Critiquing leftist politics raises interesting questions about blindly following a political belief that cannot be articulated. Furthermore, impulsively subscribing to a belief system without criticising it conditions us how we think and approach the world, rather than question it which can make individuals such as myself feel discontented and alienated.

On the whole, it maybe time that we progress beyond the current political climate with new voices, towards new ideas and make amends with Conservatives.