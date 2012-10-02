DUCHESS Catherine is said to be begging Prince William for forgiveness.

The mortified Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly terrified she has ruined her reputation and embarrassed her husband after she was completely exposed in a new series of intimate photos. A source told OK! Magazine: ‘’Kate is mortified. Since she and William met, she’s constantly been on guard against embarrassment. When they used to go away with William’s friends, Kate would lecture everyone on what not to do in case there were photographers.’’

The 30-year-old future Queen is devastated at the thought of upsetting him and the rest of the royal family and can’t stop apologising since the photos of her sunbathing topless hit newsstands earlier this month. But there could be some good news for Kate as a Danish magazine has denied publishing pictures of the Duchess in recent days. Celebrity gossip magazine Se Og Hor reportedly printed a 16-page special of candid shots of her on holiday in the south of France with her husband, in three of which she is seen.

The new images appeared to be part of the same set as the topless photographs published in French magazine Closer, before Italy’s Chi newspaper and the Irish Daily Star went to press with them. –ES