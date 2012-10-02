PTI Information Secretary Shafqat Mahmood has accused Nawaz Sharif of doing politics on the state money. In a statement issued on Monday, Shafqat said Nawaz Sharif had no right to distribute public money for political gains. “Using the Punjab government money for politics is pre-election rigging.” He also requested the chief election commissioner to take notice of the political parties that were using state resources for their political projection.
Nawaz doing politics on state money, alleges Shafqat
