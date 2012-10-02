SIALKOT - The Pakistan Postal Authorities have issued a commemorative postal stamp of Rs8 on completion of 30 years services of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for enhancing the trade volume and face-lifting of Sialkot.

This was revealed by President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Naeem Anwar Qureshi while addressing a news conference on Monday here. As many as 0.7 million commemorative postal stamps have been issued by the Pakistan Postal Authorities,” he added.

The SCCI President said that the issuance of commemorative stamp was acknowledgment of services of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry and an honour for the business community and people of Sialkot. Naeem Anwar thanked the government and Pakistan Postal Authorities for bringing out the commemorative postal stamp of SCCI. On the occasion, the commemorative postal stamp was also displayed in the SCCI.