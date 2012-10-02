KARACHI - Pakistan is in an urgent need for an Urban Policy so as to address the issues mushroom growth of slums, absence of proper City planning, vulnerability to natural disasters, unsustainable energy consumption patterns and growing socio-economic disparities.Addressing a seminar held here on Monday to mark the World Habitat Day, under the aegis of Karachi Environment Society, the experts said major challenges confronting cities and towns all over the world also include unemployment, especially among the youth.Social and economic inequalities, urban sprawl, high percentages of people living in slums, high levels of inadequate urban basic services, especially water, sanitation and energy, poor mobility systems and increasing emissions of green house gases are also issue of serious concern.“All these are extremely relevant to us but are yet to be adequately addressed,” said Dr Ali Iftikhar, an environmentalist.He said well-planned cities is the need of hour and these must hold equal provision for healthy mental and emotional growth of youth as otherwise serious repercussions could be witnessed.Anila Iqbal an architect said it was the collective responsibility of all sections of the society to work for better cities and habitats.“In our context it has become one of the major challenge as our urban sectors are exposed to steady pressure in terms of population growth, unplanned urbanization and climate change,” she said.Dr Wajahat Ismail discussed the issue of sustainable urbanisation. He said non availability must not be made an excuse as a political will was needed with adequate attention towards proper and pragmatic utilization of available resources.The speakers were of consensus opinion that general public must also be taken on board in formulation and implementation of urban development policy.TRAFFIC PLAN: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has made planning for improvement in the flow of traffic (public transport) beneath the Liaquatabad and Karimabad intersection flyover. Ten of 15 public transport routes will be shifted to the flyovers and this project will be completed within a month, said a statement issued by the KMC here on Monday.It said KMC Administrator Muhammad Hussain Syed visited the site to review the plan for traffic passing under the Karimabad Flyover.He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Central Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman, Senior Director Transport Communication Muhammad Ather, Director Anti Encroachments Muhammad Malik, Engineer Syed Muhammad Taha and other officers.The Administrator Karachi said the citizens had lot of troubles due to increased traffic pressure at the Liaquatabad and Karimabad Intersection. Under the improvement plan two new bus stops will be made on the flyover after which 80 percent of the public transport would use the flyover, he added.Senior Director Transport Muhammad Ather said most of the public transport going to Laiquatabad from Karimabad whereas the four routes turn to right and left at the Karimabad Intersection. If 10 out of these 15 routes using the flyover from Ayesha Manzil to Karimabad along with the traffic coming from Liaquatabad, the traffic pressure beneath the bridge would decrease considerably and the citizens would get rid of the traffic congestion at these important intersections.He said pedestrian bridges would be installed to facilitate citizens using the flyover for public transport.He directed the officials concerned to remove the encroachments and pushcarts from the edges of the road and ensure the implementation on traffic improvement plan with the coordination of district administration and traffic police.