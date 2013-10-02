I have never come across any persons from the legal profession who criticizes the judicial system of Pakistan, whereas public's perception and experience of our judiciary is different, they believe that it is a slow, ponderous and utterly unjustified legal system, where only the people with money win the case! Our prevalent legal system only benefits the lawyers who join this profession to mint money at the expense of the poor illiterate masses.

The very high fee mounting to tens of thousands of rupee beggars most who knock on the door of the justice system without gaining them any justice. Like other professions which have been completely corrupted, our lawyers also get educated in the profession to make maximum profit. There fee is even higher than a doctor’s or an army generals. Is it because a lawyer’s work is more difficult than that of doctor, who may be called to operate at midnight or a military personal who has to spend time in trenches for months?

There are reports that judges of the Supreme Court sometimes reject an appeal of a murder cases in five minutes, what kind of legal system is this? it may be asked what percentage of cases represented by lawyers are accepted for revision or review of a lower court decision in Supreme Courts and High Courts compared to percentage accepted for those representing themselves as petitioners in person ? Do these figures show any evidence to support hiring of costly lawyer culture in criminal and civil cases?

Regarding increasing land grabbing activities in the country, which is the first step of criminality, what is parliament doing about the widespread complaint that courts are not acting properly to address this? Regarding highly selective acceptance of revision petitions and appeals especially by High and Supreme Courts, is it not true that an accepted ruling service and academics is that an experience which is not supervised is not recognized experience for the purpose of promotions?

Regarding the scope of revision and appeal, the matter is not really looked into properly, would the Law Minister tell the public whether there is any mandatory mechanism being considered to build into the system via legislation so that matters in appeal or revision court look beyond mere technical flaw and take the provided evidence and law itself? It is seen often that in review of death sentences, where medical expert inputs are crucial part of case the medical experts are not called before Supreme Court to discuss and confirm technical matters?

The frequent complaint of rude, non attentive and even strange behavior of judges especially in Higher Courts I would like to know if there is any kind of basic psychological test and parameter required to understand the soundness of the judges of the superior judiciary. Is there any legislation in the offing to appoint technical ombudsman like engineering ombudsman, medical ombudsman to meet these requirements.

M.SHAIKH,

Islamabad, September 29.