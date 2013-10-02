MULTAN

Strongly condemning recent increase in petroleum and electricity prices, the political leaders, members of trading community and common citizens burst out against the government, saying the rulers launched two simultaneous drone attacks on the poor people of Pakistan.

Giving his reaction on the issue, Jamaat-e-Islami Punjab Ameer Dr Syed Waseem Akhtar said that although the current rulers trapped people in the name of change, a mere face swapping took place in the country. "The policies of the rulers clearly reflect that they are pushing forward the policies of former PPPP government. Recent increase in petroleum and electricity prices will bring a horrible storm of price hike," he warned. HE said that the government did not offer any relief to the poor masses in its first 100 days and instead put the burden of another Rs178 billion on them. He pointed out that over 70 Per cent Pakistanis lived below poverty line while 40 per cent of textile industry was shifted to Bangladesh. He said that over 17 million Pakistanis were jobless while the number mounted with every passing day.

President of Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) Sardar Zafar Hussain said that the recent increase would completely destroy agriculture sector. He said that the government gave electric shock to the masses and deprived them of upcoming eid celebrations. He said that the government broke all old records of price hike in just 100 days . He warned that the farmers would be forced to take to the roads, if the increase in petroleum and electricity prices were not withdrawn.

Talking to this scribe, common citizens namely Azeem, Arsalan, Jamshed and others said that the ratio of suicides doubled during last three months. "The rulers have failed to fulfil even a single promise. The prices are on the rise, crimes and criminals are out of control and people are jobless. The PML (N) government has completely failed to deliver," they added. Leading trader leaders Kh. Shafiq, Kh. Suleman Siddiqui, Khalid Mahmood Qureshi and others said that the business community had pinned heavy hopes on Nawaz government but it highly disappointed the fraternity. They said that prolonged power outages, lawlessness and price hike completely destroyed business sector. They demanded the members of incumbent government to resign from their offices, if they could not serve the masses.