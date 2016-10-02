Rawalpindi - As many as 6,000 police personnel will perform security duty during the first 10 days of Muharram to ensure peace in the garrison city.

City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi said this while briefing media persons here at Police Line yesterday.

The CPO asked the media persons not to pay heed on rumours and disinformation about security issues during Muharram and they need to contact him for verified information.

Disclosing the steps taken by the police for security during Muharram, the CPO noted that main processions and majalis are held on 7th and 10th of Muharram in Rawalpindi. He added that 6,100 police personnel would perform duties in the district on 10th day of Muharram and 6,000 on the 7th day of the month.

CPO Abbasi said that 316 mourning processions and 1,766 majalis would be organised in the district from the 1st day of Muharram to the 10th. The 41 processions considered to be the most sensitive fall in A category, 63 in B category and 212 procession are in C category. As far the majalis areas are concerned, 209 fall in A category, 335 in B category, and 1,212 fall in C category. As many as 46 mourning procession are licensed where as 270 procession are traditional.

The CPO noted that members of National Volunteers Force would also perform duty during Muharram days. He said that police have give special training to Shaheen Force about how to carry out special checking, use metal detectors and circle the crime scene. He said that police would make footage of al mourning procession through drone cameras.

The district head of the police noted that they held various meetings with Ulema of all sects before advent of Muharram and they had assured their complete cooperation for maintaining peace during the holy month.

Responding to a question, the CPO said that administration of Madrassa Taleemul Quran – the seminary which was put on fire on November 15, 2013 during Muharram - had given assurance to the police about their cooperation for peaceful Muharram.

The police were to hold a flag march on Saturday but put it off for Sunday due to unknown reasons. In the flag march, the elite force and regular police would show their muscle while marching on the road in vehicles and on motorcycles.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has carried out 10 operations against drug mafia in different parts of country and recovered 6.7 tons of narcotics, besides arresting 10 smugglers.

The ANF also seized two vehicles in which the drugs were being transported from one place to another, informed ANF spokesman yesterday. The value of seized drugs is Rs 4.1 billion in the international market, he said.

He said the ANF seized mega quantity of drugs weighing 6.7 tons in 10 operations carried out across the country. The seized drugs comprised 6.7 tons hashish, 3.4-kg heroin and 4.4-kg opium. The operations also resulted in arrest of 10 persons including a lady involved in drug trafficking and seizure of 2 vehicles in drug smuggling, he added. Separate cases were registered against the detainees with ANF police stations while further investigation is under way, he added.