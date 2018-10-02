Share:

Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin says Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi boldly presented Pakistan’s case at the UN General Assembly and exposed anti-peace face of India. “This landmark address was a message for India that real change has taken place in Pakistan,” the minister said in a statement here on Monday. Prior to Qureshi’s address, the prosecution minister said, India would get “walkovers” at international forums; former rulers remained victim of expediencies about India. He said it was heartening to see that bold stand of Pakistan about Kashmir issue has been appreciated even by leadership of occupied valley; and they are happy and satisfied with foreign minister’s address. Today people of Pakistan and Kashmir, their leadership and United Nations are at the same page about this issue. Soon India will not be able to suppress right of self-determination of Kashmiris; and will be answerable to world community for her double-standards and hypocrisy.