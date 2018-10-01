Share:

LAHORE-The10th Lahore International Children Film Festival, organised annually by The Little Art, kicked off on Monday at Cinepax cinema.

The festival will be running till October 6. The chief guest of the opening event was Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas.

The opening of the festival was attended by known celebrities from film and television, including Usman Peerzada, Asghar Nadeem Syed and Adeel Hashmi, along with partners of the event.

The following films won the awards at the opening event, 1st position was given to “A Slice of Life”, directed by Learning Alliance DHA Campus Lahore.

The 2nd position was bagged by ‘My Father/My Inspiration’ from Beaconhouse School System Multan.

The 3rd position was given to ‘All is Not Lost’ from Army Public School and College for Girls.

Speaking at the event, Murad Raas said, “I would like to congratulate The Little Art on achieving the 10 years of this wonderful event. Though I am attending the festival for the first time, but the concept is very unique and exciting. Our government is committed to create a lasting change in education, and I think films are a great medium to teach children. We look forward to support this initiative in the future.”

Usman Peerzada said, “Being a festival director and artist myself, I know that how difficult it is to run a festival with consistency. Children’s cinema is greatly needed to entertain and educate Pakistani children. I have seen festival growing, and it is especially encouraging to see that the festival will be touring to smaller cities across Pakistan after its events in Lahore and Karachi.”

Writer Asghar Nadeem Syed said, “I have seen this film festival for the past many years. These films are very high in quality tell stories that matter in life and teach children great lessons. The world is recognizing the importance of children content on media and in films, I think The Little Art and the festival has done a great job on presenting such films to Pakistani children and young people at this large scale.”

Actor Adeel Hashmi said: “Coming from a family of teachers and artists having decades of experience, I believe that Art is the only natural medium children enjoy and learn through. It makes learning very exciting for children and they are engaged fully. I think Lahore International Children’s Film Festival is doing a great service to showcase wonderful films each year from across the world to Pakistani children. It opens their minds and gives them unique learning experience.”

As part of the festival The Little Art announced its national film making competition for under 18 young filmmakers, inviting young Pakistani filmmakers to send their short films to showcase at the Lahore International Children’s Film Festival. The competition invited short films (under 5 minutes) on the theme of My Mother/My Father.

This year the festival jury that selected top international entries for the festival consisted of Urooj Samdani (Producer and Director), Syed Karrar Hussain (Chairman Media Association) and Umer Saeed (Filmmaker and film teacher).

This year’s festival will showcase selected 72 films from 29 countries, including several films made by young Pakistani filmmakers. These films have been selected from a total of 2,765 film entries from 67 countries. This was an unexpectedly huge response to the submission call The Little Art made for international film entries for its 10th edition.