Islamabad-A local court of Islamabad has directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to complete its inquiry in a complaint of members of Civilian Employees Cooperative Housing Society (CECHS) (Swan Garden) against rigging in society’s election.

In this matter, an additional district and sessions judge Basit Aleem also directed the complainants to appear before the enquiry officer of FIA and verify the content of their complaint.

According to the details, Chaudhry Abdul Rehman Bajwa Advocate counsel for the petitioners filed an application in the court and sought directions to the director FIA for registration of case against the election commission of the society for its alleged involvement in rigging of the elections of the society.

They told the court in their petition that twelve plaintiffs had submitted an application with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with all supporting evidences but did not pay attention to the request and put the matter in cold storage that constrained them to go to the court of law.

They said that the plaintiffs had approached FIA on August 11, 2018 for registration of criminal case against the administrator Waseem Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Secretariat who was deputed as Election Commissioner and other members of election commission but the investigation agency kept evading the registration of case that constrained the plaintiffs to knock the door of the court of law.

The plaintiffs had prayed before FIA authorities for registration of case against two members of election commission Ahsan Farid Memon and Syed Qaiser Abbas for their alleged criminal negligence, deception, fraud and misuse of authority.

The applicants including Muhammad Shafiq Shami, Sumaira Misbah, Kausar Nazeer, and others claimed in the application that election commission took illegal steps to get the results of their choice in elections of CECHS 2018.

According to their application, the election commission while conducting society’s election badly failed to preserve neutrality and impartiality and instead became party to the election and managed to get one sided results.

Additional district and sessions judge noted in the order that petitioner has submitted an application before the respondent (FIA) for initiation of legal proceedings against the proposed accused persons but still no legal action or proceedings have been initiated against them on the application filed by the petitioner.

He added that perusal of record reveals that the petitioner has moved an application to the FIA for registration of FIR against the accused persons alleging therein that they have committed forgery, fraud, criminal breach of trust and misuse of official authority to deprive a majority of voters from their voting right.

The order mentioned that IO Inspector Wajahat Sultan submitted the report to the effect that twelve petitioners lodged complaint against the proposed accused persons but they neither appeared before the enquiry officer to verify the content of the complaint nor mention their addresses on the said complaint.

Therefore, the court noted in its order, “In view of the report submitted by the FIA, the petitioner/complainants are directed to appear before the IO concerned and verify the content of their complaint.

The respondent (FIA) is directed to complete the enquiry proceedings as soon as possible and then proceed further in accordance with law.”