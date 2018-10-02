Share:

ISLAMABAD - The hearing on Flagship reference adjourned without proceeding as Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif did not appear in the Accountability Court.

The hearing of Flagship investment reference against Nawaz Sharif was scheduled to be held at the NAB Accountability Court from here on Monday. However, neither Nawaz Sharif nor his counsel Khawaja Harris appeared in the court.

In yesterday's hearing, Assistance lawyer of Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris informed the court that Harris could not appear in court owing to his illness.

On absence of Sharif in the Accountability Court, NAB Prosecutor contended that Sharif had not filed any petition for exemption from appearance in the court on Monday and this conduct of former premier is improper for fulfilment of court's proceedings. He also added that in the presence of assistance lawyer of the defence counsel, statement of the witness should be recorded.

On this Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik remarked that information should be sought within next five minutes regarding the absence of Sharif, otherwise arrest warrants for him will be issued.

After break of five minutes, when the proceeding resumed at Accountability Court, Judge Accountability Court, while expressing his resentment, remarked: "Tell me, what do you want, I will make it drafted and later you people keep on challenging it. Should I wait all the day long? I am sitting here by making all other cases postponed to listen to this particular case."

Judge Accountability Court also added that it is comprehensible to know about the absence of defence counsel Khawaja Harris but his entire team is ill and it is very concerning.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik remarked that he is giving fifteen minutes more to inquire who is available and who is not.

Later, after the break, the assistance lawyer informed the Accountability Court that he made a contact with Sharif who told that he was confused over two simultaneous dates of the court that is why he did not appear before the court.

On this, Judge Accountability Court remarked that confusion of Sharif was natural but the question is as all other lawyers also got confused. The assistance lawyer also informed the Accountability Court that Defence Counsel Harris would not be present in the Tuesday's hearing at court.

Later, the assistance lawyer filed an exemption petition in the court for the Monday's absence of Sharif. The court approving the petition adjourned the Flagship reference hearing for October 4, 2018.