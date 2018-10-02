Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A team of anti-corruption establishment headed by ACE Deputy Director Abdul Wajid carried out surprise visit of civil hospital Mirpurkhas on Monday to ensure proper health facility delivery system to the people.

Report said that on the directives of the higher authorities, above team visited the different wards of the hospital and checked the presence record of the staff officers and doctors.

The team also gets information regarding providing free of cost medicines to the patients. Sources said that the team also warned the administrative officers over their inefficiency and asked to maintain the health facility delivery system to the masses.

Sources said that under the directives of the higher authorities now teams of ACE Mirpurkhas would surprise visit of any department to check the efficiency of the officers and officials.

JUSTICE DEMANDED

Representative of Qureshi community Jameel Qureshi has called the high ups to take notice of illegal support of district administration Mirpurkhas for a criminal gang and victimisation with cattle traders as false cases were being lodged under section anti-terrorism act against the innocent cattle traders.

Speaking at the press conference held here on Monday at local press club. He lamented that false cases were lodged against the cattle traders at town police station and Old Mirpur police station accusing that cattle traders resorted strait firing in the cattle peri market and nominated innocent accused Faisal Qureshi, Imran, Haneef, Aslam, Umer, Umer Daraz aka Guddo and some unknown persons.

He said that cattle traders had resisted the violation of Sindh High Court, Hyderabad as a year back the cattle peri market was shifted near PCB ground but few months back the marker contract was given illegally to a person having criminal record without any open auction after receiving heavy bribe who tried to shift the market outside the city for getting bribe.

He blamed that the victimisation was being made with innocent cattle traders as false cases were being lodged against them.

He urged the higher authorities to take immediate notice into this matter, ensure withdraw the false cases against the traders, action be taken against so-called contractor and his henchmen and district administration and violation of the order of the court and provide justice to the traders.