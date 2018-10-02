Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar directed the anti-encroachments department of the KMC to take immediate action against all sorts of encroachments in and around the 63 KMC markets and from shopping centres, bus stops and traffic routes in the city as these obstacles causing disturbances for traffic flow on roads and also creates problems for citizens.

He was visiting different areas of city including Shar-e-Faisal, Sindhi Muslim Housing Society, Hassan Square, Gharibabad and Liaquatabad to review the situation of traffic flow and management of markets and shopping centres on Monday.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, Director Coordination Masood Alam and other concerned officers were also present on this occasion. The mayor said that focus should be on such places and shopping centres which are used by people in large numbers every day.

He said that all encroachments from Liaquatabd Super Market, Haideri Market, Lea Market and other Quiaidabad must be removed and the shopkeepers in the KMC market are made bound to be within their remits and do not put their belongings on corridors and other ways.

He said that the KMC will not allow anyone to establish encroachments in its administrative control and all such encroachments will be removed forthwith.

He said to the market associations and shopkeepers to ensure better managements within their markets so that citizen as well as business community could be facilitated. He said that we all can work together to make our city better.