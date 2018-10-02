Share:

LAHORE - Chaudhary Muhammad Habib Kanwal has been elected as chairman of the Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) while Engr Muhammad Hamayun Khan as senior vice chairman for the year 2018-19. Members of the Association also elected Zahidul Hassan Qureshi as vice chairman (Punjab), Muhammad Zohaib vice chairman (Sindh), Engr Syed Iqbal Yunas vice chairman (KP) and Saifullah Zia as vice chairman (Islamabad). Others who were elected as members of the executive committee are Chaudhary Muhammad Shakil, Engr Abdul Karim Khadim, Engr Akber Sheikh, Marghoob Shakir Izhar, Arif Raza Kazmi, Naeemuddin A. Siddiqui, Muhammad Abdul Qadir from corporate class. While Rana Muhammad Tariq, Syed Afzal ur Rahman and Chaudhary Khaleeq Ahmad Awan were elected as executive committee members in associate class. Results of the elections were announced at the 21st annual general meeting of the Constructors Association of Pakistan held the other day.

Newly elected Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Habib Kanwal has said that Pakistani companies have all the capabilities to fulfill the PTI government’s dream for construction of five million houses provided issues being faced by the constructors are resolved on priority basis.

CAP Chairman demanded that the government should backup Pakistani construction companies and cited the example of Turkey. He said Turkish companies were carrying out construction projects worth US$ 15 billion, backed by the government.