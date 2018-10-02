Share:

PARIS - Spain's Ana Carrasco became the first woman to win a world motorcycling title when she triumphed by a single point in the Superbike Supersport 300 division. The 21-year-old from Murcia, riding a Kawasaki, fought her way up from 25th on the grid to finish 13th at the season decider on the French circuit of Magny-Cours. Carrasco finished the season with a one-point lead over compatriot Mika Perez. "It's unbelievable for me to achieve this," she said. "We worked so hard to be here. I did not know I had won on the slowdown lap. I tried to see some TVs to check but I did not see any. I only realised when I got to turn five and I asked the spectators if I was first." Carrasco dedicated her win to Luis Salom, a fellow Spanish rider who was killed in an accident at the Catalunya circuit in 2016.