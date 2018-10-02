Share:

BEIJING - China’s St Fulin Group has offered to set up a vocational university in Pakistan to meet the ever-increasing demand of the skilled labour for the projects being completed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

“At present, we are discussing the details with the officials concerned in Pakistan and the embassy of Pakistan in Beijing and hoped for a positive response and cooperation,” Scarlet, CPO of St Fulin Group Monday said.

“China is the best in the vocational education in the world rather even in some areas it is better than Germany and Japan and we are ready to impart quality training to Pakistani students in their country,” she told APP in an interview.

While acknowledging that Pakistan has good universities and other educational institutions, she stressed that the country needs more vocational training institutions to fulfill the requirement of the manufacturing sector, adding Pakistan is country of 200 million people and everyone cannot be provided white collar jobs.

Scarlet said at present China is developing roads and communication infrastructure in Pakistan and there is a high demand of skilled workers for the projects being completed under the CPEC.

She informed that St Fulin Group, which has established a permanent office in Pakistan, is jointly working along with the Chinese education ministry and is affiliated with a number of vocational universities and institutes.

The CPO said in the beginning, a two-member delegation is leaving for Pakistan and later other delegations would also join, adding, “We will have discussions with the concerned Pakistani officials and during the meetings, we will share our experience which China achieved in last 40 years because of its reforms and development strategy.”

The delegation will have meetings with the officials responsible for setting up industrial parks and visit different universities to show what is happening in China and how Pakistan can learn from China to make it an industrial giant.

She said that her group is also willing to cooperate in water purification and bringing the CNG machinery and equipment into the Pakistani market as technology is vital for the progress and development of Pakistan.

“Our group also intends to donate some training equipment and machinery to Pakistan and is looking forward to a positive response from Pakistani institutions which are interested to receiveit,” she added.

She said her company will work as a bridge to further promote cooperation between China and Pakistan in logistic, vocational training and cultural communication.