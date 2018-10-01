Share:

Rawalpindi-Customs Taxation and Anti-Smuggling Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta on Monday sent two accused to Adiala Jail on judicial remand for their alleged involvement in foreign currency smuggling.

During the hearing, Investigation Officer of Customs Inspector Aslam produced the accused named Ghulam Dastagir and Inayat Khan before the court and submitted that an FIR has been lodged against them.

He said that the suspects have been allegedly involved in illegal transfer of money through an airplane at New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) under the jurisdiction of modal Customs Collectorate. He said the court earlier had granted two days physical remand of accused during which the customs have recovered Rs 30.86 million from the accused.

He sought five more days of remand of the accused. However, the judge has rejected the plea of Customs Inspector and sent the two accused to Adiala Jail on 14-days of judicial remand.

The judge also ordered the Customs Inspector to trace and arrest the other accused. Talking to The Nation, Inspector Aslam confirmed that court sent the two accused on judicial remand.

On last Friday, a team of Customs officials, led by Additional Collector Customs Ayesha Wani, foiled a bid to smuggle foreign currency valuing Rs 30.86 million at NIIAP and arrested two passengers who were trying to fly to Dubai via flight number PK-233. A case has been registered against the accused.

On the other hand, the Model Customs Collectorate Islamabad has achieved its assigned allocated target of September by collecting Rs 1246 million in the pretext of customs duty. The MCCI also collected extra revenue of Rs 103 million other than the given target.

According to him, Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) has directed the MCCI to collect Rs 1246 million till September 30, 2018, said Collector Customs Chaudhry Zulfiqar while talking to media men. He said the MCCI has also been assigned the target of collecting Rs 1246 million in pretext of sales tax while the Customs had collected Rs 1349 million so far.

Collector Customs Zulfiqar Chaudhry appreciated the services of its staff and urged them to continue their efforts with commitment and dedication so that MCCI could collect more revenue to play a vital role in national economic development.