RAWALPINDI: Deputy Commissioner Umer Jehangir Monday directed the concerned circles to create awareness among people about breast feeding during the week long campaign which will continue from October 1 to 6.

Chairing a meeting here at his office of District Malnutrition Committee, he directed the officials of Health department to ensure screening of food deficiency in children being brought to the hospitals in the district.

The DC said that in order to cope with the malnutrition issue fortified wheat flour and edible oil supplemented with iron, folic Zinc, Vitamin A and D are being provided to expecting mothers and children to overcome food deficiency.

On this occasion, District Coordinator Nutrition Programme Dr Uzma Mumtaz briefed the meeting that in August, 5007 children and 4046 pregnant women were screened out in the district while tablets were also provided to 15876 children who were victims of food deficiency.

She advised the mothers to breastfeed their newborns at least for the two years. Counting its benefits, Uzma said mother’s milk is not only safe, provides immunity against infections, but also is non-allergic and easy to digest.

As the infant grows, she said, the composition of mother’s milk too changes, thus maintaining a perfect balance of nutrients. Dr Uzma said a healthy mother was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed to every nook and corner of the district.–APP