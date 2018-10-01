Share:

Awareness of diabetes is the key to controlling a diabetes pandemic in Pakistan. Currently, over 7 million people are living with diabetes in Pakistan, if proper measures for awareness and treatment are not adopted, Pakistan may have 14.4 million of diabetic patients by 2040. Such high prevalence of diabetes calls for continued efforts to improve public awareness regarding the disease.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), it is estimated that globally as many as 193 million people, or close to half of all adults currently living with diabetes, are unaware of their disease. Health experts say only lifestyle modifications, awareness and education can prevent people from diabetes. So it is the responsibility of the government that like Hepatitis campaign, there should be also campaign for awareness of diabetics so that we can prevent our future generation from this disease. Also it is requested to Novo Nordisk the global healthcare company to work extensively to create awareness of diabetes and its treatment in Pakistan.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat, September 21.