Rawalpindi-Drug selling among students and general public is going unchecked in Dora village, a suburb of federal capital while police and other law enforcement agencies are seemingly incompetent to raid the drug cartels, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Monday. There has been an alarming rise in use of narcotics and drugs among students at universities, colleges and schools located in Islamabad, they said. Similarly, scores of other drug addicts get drugs from these drug smugglers, they said.

According to sources, the sale of drugs among students of educational institutions and the number of local drug addicts has reached an alarming level in Safia Road at Iqra Colony, the area controlled by Police Station (PS) Tarnol. They said scores of Afghan nationals as well as local drug dealers have been running drug cartels in Iqra Colony and Ittefaq Colony wherein they provide hashish, heroin, cocaine, ice, liquor and other narcotics to students of universities, colleges and schools. Sources added that Islamabad police have raided a drug den (commonly known as Kali Kothi) and arrested a notorious drug peddler who is an Afghan national but he was allegedly released after bribing the police.

“Apart from these notorious drug peddlers, women, men and even youngsters are also involved in selling narcotics in Dora village,” sources said. They said the students of educational institutions go to Dora village in expensive cars and purchase drugs from these drug peddlers.

They said the students also sell these drugs among other fellow students in their educational institutions. Police teams are seen often patrolling on motorcycles and in the official police mobile but they don’t stop these students or check their vehicles, sources said.

A resident of Dora village told The Nation that Tarnol and Dora village has become a hub of drug dealers. He said students as well as local drug peddlers find it easy to engage in the drug business or to use them uncontrollably due to the lack of police intervention and check. “The clever drug smugglers of Dora village are also using small children as drug suppliers to the educational institutions of Islamabad,” he said. Many other residents, interviewed by The Nation, alleged that some illegal Afghan nationals have been infesting the area and are involved in supplying drugs among students and to the local drug addicts without any fear.

They also demanded State Minister on Interior Sheryar Afridi, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, and SSP (Operations) Islamabad to take action against the drug smugglers in Dora village. Station House Officer (SHO) PS Tarnol Iqbal Gujar, when contacted for his comments, admitted that Dora village has become a hub of criminals and drug peddlers. He informed that police have arrested a total of 14 drug suppliers from various parts of Tarnol and have sent them to jail. He said he has constituted several teams, tasking them to raid the dens of narcotics in Tarnol and Dora village. He claimed to root out all the drug cartels from Tarnol within the next three days.