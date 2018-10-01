Share:

LAHORE-Renowned pop-singer Fakhr-e-Alam is set to make a record by soaring through the skies as he embarks on a world tour calling it Mission Parwaaz.

Three years ago, Fakhr-e-Alam announced his love for flying and aircraft. However, after a lot of hard work and fortitude, the 42-year-old unveiled that he is now one step closer to achieving his dream.

Taking to Twitter, Alam made the announcement and wrote, “Dear all I am happy to report to you all today that after 3 years of a lot of hard work & persistence MissionParwaaz my attempt to circumnavigate the globe is finally happening. If I succeed I will become the 1st Pakistani in the history of the world to do so.”

The former chairman of Sindh Censor Board will be getting on board the single-engine Pilatus PC 12NG stationed at Clear Waters Florida in the US.

“Mission Parwaaz is about a childhood dream realised decades later by sheer passion and dedication. It is one man’s dream to bring pride and glory to his country and its people. It’s a journey with many hurdles, disappointments overcome by self belief and persistence,” the singer states on his official website.

Fakhr-e-Alam spent most of his childhood dreaming to be an air force pilot. Yet fate had other things in store for him. After almost 25 years in show business as a musician, singer, actor and entertainer. He finally realised his childhood dream to be a pilot when in the year 2015 he got his private pilot license in Florida, US.

The same year he announced that he will attempt to circumnavigate the globe in a single engine aircraft. But with only less than 100 hours logged it was a huge task to get this mission off the ground. Three years later he is finally on his way.