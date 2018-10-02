Share:

LAHORE - Agriculture Minister Malik Nouman Langrial has appealed the farmers not to burn rice stubble instead mix the crop residual into the soil through deep ploughing. He said stubble burning was considered main contributor of smog which could create severe pollution in coming days if burning trend was not stopped. Agriculture

department was taking solid steps to make Punjab smog free zone according to the

direction of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Agriculture department, he said, will monitor and report burning of rice stubbles incidents on daily basis and action will be taken against those found involved in this practice.