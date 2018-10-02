Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minster for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has strongly condemned the spread of fake news about the appointment of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf's lawmaker Maleeka Bokhari as chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme. In a tweet the minister said that without effecting freedom of social media there was need to take strict action against such fake news .

“A series of fake notifications and news is systematically spread on social media, it started from a media dinner picture and now there is a series of such rubbish. Without effecting freedom of social media, we need to take strict action against such news”, Chaudhry Fawad said in his tweet.

The minister also tagged tweet of Maleeka Bokhari in which she has categorically refuted her appointment as chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme. PTI lawmaker who is also Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice wrote: “I want to categorically put it on record that I have not been appointed as head of BISP. I am also not related to Zulfi Bokhari. I hope this suffices and should put the discussion to an end.”