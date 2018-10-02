Share:

KARACHI - Fire erupted in a commercial building located at II Chundrigar Road early on Monday.

According to the details, fire broke out at seventeen story building, Techno City Tower, where four fire brigade vehicles were initially rushed to extinguish the fire. The fire brigade officials said that the fire erupted on the fourth floor parking area of the building apparently due to the short circuit.

As being informed fire tenders rushed on the spot and started operation said chief fire officer, (CFO) Tehseen Siddiqui. The building has number of commercial offices including an office of a local news channel and a radio station.

The building was immediately evacuated as a large number of people use to work at a building but the staffers remains unhurt. The fire brigade officials said that the fire also engulfed in a lower floor while the firefighters took around seven hours to control the blazes.

Keeping the intensity of the fire, more fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to the fire site. According to fire brigade spokesperson, a total nine fire tenders with one snorkel and one fire tender from the Pakistan Navy took part in a fire extinguish work.

Mayor Wasim Akhtar and Pakistan People’s Party leader Saeed Ghani also reached the site fire and supervised the fire extinguish work.