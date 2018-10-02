Share:

KARACHI - Model Customs Collectorate of Exports, Karachi on Monday arrested four people for their alleged involvement in using a fake manual Form-E in the course of export.

Model Customs Collectorate of Exports has unearthed a case which involved using a fake manual Form-E in the course of export. The nefarious purpose behind this illegal activity was obviously to hoodwink the Custom Department and to deprive the country pervious foreign exchange, the customs spokesperson said.

He added that two exporters, namely Imran Impex, Karachi and the First Way Link Traders, Karachi, submitted manual E-Forms with Goods Declaration of two consignments of rice, filed in one-customs, valuing $590,000 in both the cases.

On suspicious, the E-Forms in question were sent to the issuing bank for verification. The bank confirmed suspicion of MCC exports, Karachi, and declared the cited E-Forms as being faked.

The spokesperson said that preliminary investigation has revealed that First Way Link Traders had submitted fake E-Forms in eleven further cases in past. Total value of foreign exchange involved against all the fake E-Forms unearthed so far amounts to $3,813,080.

The collectorate has lodged FIRs against the exporters, clearing agents and the facilitators of the crime. Four persons, namely Asmatullah Janan, Qasim Kazi, Nadeem Khan and Akhtar Ibrahim, have so far been arrested in the instant case and further investigation is underway.