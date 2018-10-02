Share:

LAHORE (PR) - The federal and provincial governments should intervene to fix the prices of essential commodities of daily use such as flour, sugar, rice, transport, petrol, milk and other and freeze them in order to ease the sufferings of the people due to day to day rise in the prices. This demand was raised by the Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary of All Pakistan Workers Confederation, in a press statement. He highlighted that no increase in minimum wages and pension of the working class had been enhanced by thegGovernment for last 1 ½ years while the emoluments of Assembly Members were enhanced @ 150% last year whereas one trillion and sixty billion rupees were deposited with the Federal Ministry Finance under Workers Welfare Fund Ordinance 1971. He demanded to the Prime Minister to hold a Tripartite Labour Conference as required by the principle of ILO Convention No.144 ratified by the Government of Pakistan.