KARACHI - Pasban-e-Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor has asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to tell the nation truth about the ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a statement here on Monday, he said a delegation of IMF is reportedly holding crucial talks with the government in Islamabad but the whole nation is kept in darkness about the nature of these talks and it seems that yet another dark financial conspiracy is being hatched against this poor nation.

He said that the nation wants to know what the IMF review mission is doing in our country and which matters it is reviewing and with what mandate. He said that a team of patriotic Pakistani economists should be formed to monitor all the matters related to the foreign loans and the hidden terms on which these loans are obtained.

The president said that the government should utilise the services of noted Pakistani economist Dr Shahida Wizarat and other experts in this regard. He said that inclusion of our local experts in these matters would give the nation assurance that our vital national interests are not being compromised.

Shakoor said that Imran Khan’s government should repeal the law passed in 2015 regarding the import of the killer GMOs seeds. He said: “We congratulate Dr Shahida on raising awareness of the nation about the GMOs seeds.”

The president said that more than 64 countries have already banned the import of these killers seeds and the government of Pakistan should also ban their import in the larger national interest. He said that the parliamentary parties of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and PTI had committed a grave mistake in 2005 by allowing the import of these harmful seeds and this is the time to make good this mistake.

He said that the ban on import and use of these seeds would save out crucial agriculture sector from a complete devastation and also ensure strategic food security of our coming generations. The nation apprehends that the visiting delegation of the IMF may create more economic snares for this already entrapped nation, he added.

Shakoor said that more foreign loans and their neck breaking interests would mean unending price hike, hunger and joblessness in the country. He said that Imran Khan had boasted of breaking the begging bowl and not his government is holding talks to get even more foreign loans.

He said that the agents of the lending institutions like the IMF have already weakened the economic foundations of Pakistan. He said that it is high time to say no to more foreign loans and the disgracing conditionalitys attached to them. He hoped that the prime minister would soon take the nation in confidence and tell it the whole truth.