LAHORE (PR) - Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has announced the range of Honda vehicles in Pakistan which require replacement of Takata front airbag inflators. HACPL strongly encourages its customers for immediate replacement of front airbag inflator at its authorized dealerships as a precautionary measure to ensure safety for its customers. The Takata front airbag inflator (in specified models) may have a probability of malfunctioning if deployed, which can result in a safety risk to vehicle occupants.

The company is offering its consumers free replacement of airbag inflators. Customers can visit nearest Honda authorized dealerships for free replacement/checkup of airbag inflators. HACPL has already sent SMS and direct notification letters to the affected car owners , urging them to contact any authorized Honda dealer nationwide to schedule an appointment or contact Honda Customer care at 0300-8402509 for a free replacement of the affected parts. The replacement of the affected airbag inflator under this campaign will be done free of charge and will require approximately an hour.