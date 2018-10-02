Share:

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif severely criticized the PTI government at the party meeting he presided over at the Model Town Secretariat of the PML-N here yesterday. Hamza Shehbaz Sharif said the PTI government failed on all counts. He told the participants that the government stands exposed to people about its very poor performance earlier than he expected. Only a month has passed and everyone has judged its ability to deliver. The people who used to eulogize the PTI are today are critical of the government policies and decisions and are uncovering its follies, Hamza said.