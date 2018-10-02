Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of International Monetary Fund (IMF) visited Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to discuss matters of mutual interest here at BISP headquarters on Monday.

“The IMF delegation was mainly concerned about the expansion of the BISP and we have told them that the first of National Socio Economic Registry will be starting by the end of current month,” official sources told The Nation here. The IMF delegation was led by Harald Finger, Advisor and Team Leader, whereas BISP was represented by its senior management under the chair of Secretary BISP. The delegation comprised of Harald Finger, Advisor & Team Leader; Ms Terresa Dabansanche, Resident Representative IMF Islamabad, Ricardo Llaudes, Senior Economist, Washington DC and Ms Hiba Zaidi, Senior Research Associate.

The IMF wants to bring more and more poor in the social safety net and we have told them that the plan of expansion is underway and in the first phase NSER will be starting in 34 districts of the country, followed by the second and 3rd phase.

Meanwhile, a press release issued here stated that Secretary BISP Mr. Omar Hamid Khan welcomed the delegation and stated that IMF has been a reliable partner of Government of Pakistan. He shared that BISP has completed 10 years of its journey and introduced several complimentary initiatives, apart from its core unconditional cash transfer programme.

The head of IMF delegation, Harald Finger appreciated the vision and work of BISP for improving the socio-economic conditions of the poor. He added that continuity of funds for BISP is critical for effective implementation of its initiatives. He further added, “We’re in much favor of social protection. We hope that more such initiatives will be launched by BISP to enhance quality of life of poor women.”

The delegation was briefed on various initiatives, programmes and activities of BISP as well as its national and international partnerships. They were also apprised of the public private partnerships of BISP which have contributed towards innovative approaches of tackling poverty and providing opportunities to vulnerable women to seek socio-economic empowerment. It was specifically mentioned that IMF termed BISP as a highly satisfactory programme under its 12th Programme Review in 2017 under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The delegation was informed that 2.4 million children have been enrolled in schools under the Waseela-e-Taleem programme. They were also briefed on the future plans of BISP where it intends to bring in 8 million beneficiaries in its fold after update of the National Socio Economic Registry. A number of issues were discussed with relation to coordination with provinces and regions. The delegation was informed that there are no issues pertaining to programme management at provincial level as BISP was a federal programme and the provinces were supportive of the programme’s activities to end poverty.

It was also shared that several provincial departments were also engaged for strengthening of supply side towards needs of BISP’s beneficiaries, particularly related to health and education.

It was added that several programme interventions have been initiated by the provincial governments on the basis of BISP’s data, via data sharing protocol.