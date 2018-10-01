Share:

SYDNEY-An Indian solo yachtsmen rescued in an international effort after his boat were seriously damaged by “mountainous seas” in the remote Indian Ocean is set to return home, the Australian navy said Monday.

Indian Abhilash Tomy and Irishman Gregor McGuckin, competitors in round-the-world Golden Globe race, were stranded some 1,900 nautical miles south-west of Perth after their vessels were damaged in a storm more than a week ago. They were plucked from the rough seas by French fisheries patrol vessel FPV Osiris last Monday and taken to the nearby Indian Ocean island Ile Amsterdam.

Tomy - a 39-year-old Indian navy commander who suffered a bad back injury during the storm - was being “picked up by Indian Navy frigate INS Satpura for return to India”, the Australian Defence Force said.

There was no further update on his condition.

McGuckin, 32, was not injured but had been forced to abandon his wrecked yacht during the race.