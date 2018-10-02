Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inflation rate slightly eased down to 5.12 percent during September mainly due to reduction in oil prices last month.

Inflation measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) was recorded at 5.8 percent during first two months (July and August) of the ongoing fiscal year. However, the inflation slightly declined to 5.12 percent in third month (September) of the current fiscal year due to reduction in petroleum products prices, according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The PTI led government had reduced the petroleum products prices by up to Rs6.37 per litre for September.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in its latest monetary policy increased the interest rate by one percent to 8.5 percent on the back of rising inflation and large twin deficits. “Inflation is inching up, particularly from March 2018 onwards. So far, in the first two months of FY19, the headline CPI inflation has averaged 5.8% as compared to 3.2% for the corresponding months of FY18,” the SBP said. For FY19, SBP’s inflation projections show that the average headline inflation is expected to fall in the revised forecast range of 6.5-7.5 percent. Earlier, the SBP was expecting that inflation would cross 6 percent.

Inflation would remain high on the back of a higher-than-anticipated increase in international oil prices, an upward revision in domestic gas prices, a further increase in regulatory duties on imports and continuing second round impact of previous exchange rate depreciations.

According to the PBS, on month-on-month basis, inflation decreased by 0.1 percent in September 2018 as compared to an increase of 0.2 percent in the previous month. Meanwhile, core inflation measured by non-food non-energy CPI (Core NFNE) increased by 8 percent on annual basis in September 2018 as compared to an increase of 7.7 percent in the previous month and 5.4 percent in September 2017.

The CPI based inflation was recorded at 5.6 percent during first quarter (July to September) of the ongoing fiscal year. Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), which gauges rates of kitchen items on weekly basis, increased by 2.62 percent. Similarly, the wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation enhanced by 10.25 percent in the period under review.

The break-up of inflation of 5.12 percent in September 2018 showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages prices increased by 1.09 percent. Similarly, health and education charges went up by 6.02 percent and 15.14 percent, respectively. Similarly, prices of utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) increased by 5.97 percent in last the month. Meanwhile, the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco went up by around 3.16 percent. Price of clothing and footwear increased by 6.61 percent and furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges 6.22 percent.

Recreational charges and those related to culture went up by 6.78 percent in the period under review, while amounts charged by restaurants and hotels by 5.26 percent in September 2018 as compared to the same month last year.

In food commodities, price of pulse gram increased by 2.87 percent, Gur price enhanced by 2.74 percent, spices price went up by 1.32 percent and wheat prince up by Rs0.77 percent during September as compared to the month of August.

In non-food commodities, price of personal equipment increased by 2 percent, education charges enhanced by 1.96 percent, washing soaps and detergents prices surged by 1.4 percent, and charges of marriage halls and doctor MBBS fee and cosmetics commodities prices also showed increased during September as against August.

According to the PBS figures, price of tomatoes decreased by 12.03 percent, onions price reduced by 10.47 percent, chicken 6.14 percent, fresh fruits 6.09 percent, eggs 2.81 percent and gram whole price recorded decline of 0.67 percent during September over August.