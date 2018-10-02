Share:

KARACHI - Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) MPA Mufti Qasim Fakhri said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should free the country’s economy from interest system, if he really wanted to make Pakistan a state like Madina.

Addressing the TLP parliamentary party meeting on Monday, Mufti Fakhri, who is also the party’s parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, said that the entire nation would back the prime minister when he takes effective measures to eradicate interest system and get rid the economy of this menace.

Other MPAs – Muhammad Younus Soomro and Sarwat Fatima were also present on the occasion.

He said that it is the need of the hour that legislation should be made for eradication of interest system from the country before and get the economy out of miseries. “The TLP would support every effort to make Pakistan an Islamic state on the basis of two nation theory,” he added.

The TLP leader in Sindh Assembly reminded the prime minister that he had promised to make Pakistan a state like Madina before the election, demanding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government to start implementing its election manifesto. “The abolition of interest system should be made in first 100 days of the government,” he added.

Mufti Fakhri urged that there is no need for experiment of implementing Europe-type system in the country. He also came down hard on the federal government for appointing its ‘blue-eyed’ people on main posts.

“Instead of fulfilling its promises, the federal government has been awarding posts on nepotism,” he said.