Multiple areas were without electricity Monday night as a major power outage hit the metropolis.

Neighbourhoods affected by the power breakdown included Garden, Nursery, Jahangir Road, Mehmoodabad, Liaquatabad, Azizabad, Lyari, Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Kashmir Colony, Kharadar, and Tower Area.

There was no power in Akhtar Colony for five hours.

A spokesperson for the K-Electric — the metropolis' sole power supplier — said the company was aware of the issue as they had received alerts of faults from Clifton, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Old City Area.

"Our teams are working to resolve the fault(s) causing the power outage," the spokesperson said, adding that electricity supply would be resumed soon.





