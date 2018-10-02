Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Sindh Local Government Saeed Ghani on Monday suspended over 22 high officials of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) over absence.

This step was taken by him during his surprise visit to the headquarters of the KDA and the SBCA. The minister inspects the attendance books in all floors of the civic centre while KDA Director General Sami Siddiqui, SBCA Director General Iftaikhar Qaimkhani and officials were also accompanied.

During his visit at the Master Plan Department of SBCA five high officials and some lower rank employees were found absent as the minister express annoyed and said that the negligence has not tolerated more as he ordered to suspend five officials of 17 and 18 grade while directed to detect one day salaries of below grade officials and employees.

Later, Ghani visits various departments of the KDA, there he found absent around 17 officers of grade-17 and other higher officers. The minister express annoyance and directed the the director general to suspend all these officers and submit a compliance report to him.

Ghani visited each floor of the civic centre and checked the attendance register and marked absent of the employees who were not present.

He warned that from now onwards no one should be absent without any reason or else action would be taken against the head of the departments.

Meanwhile, the minister also visited the building at II Chundrigar Road named as techno city building where the fire was erupted. He announced that in few days Sindh government would provide a snorkel and ten fire tenders to the KMC fire brigade. He directed South DC to make a detailed survey of the building and submit detailed report to him about the fire.

Speaking on the spot, Ghani thanked Almighty Allah that no person was killed in the fire. He said that it was the responsibility of the Civil Defence Department to ensure that all the buildings and ware houses are equipped with fire extinguishers and have all equipments to put out the fire.

Replying to a question, he said that it is not the time of political scoring and should think of the safety of the people. The minister urged the people who take these offices on rent to ensure that building was equipped with fire extinguishing sources.

The raging fire had erupted on Monday early morning at the basement and fire engulfed the whole building .The fire was controlled after five hours by the KMC and navy fire tenders.