LAHORE (PR) The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) is entrusted with mandate to regulate, enforce and plan public transport in Lahore for the provision of safe, comfortable and economical transport facilities.

In this regard, free transport facilities are being offered on various urban routes for senior and disabled citizens, while public transport is being regulated through efficient enforcement and by issuing route permits to public service vehicles plying in the metropolis.

In this connection, Punjab Minister for Transport Jahanzaib Khan Khichi visited the head office of Lahore Transport Company in Gulberg, Lahore, on Monday. On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer of LTC Mariam Khawar, Chief Operating Officer Zafar Ahmed Qureshi, Deputy General Manager Enforcement Chaudhry Shafique Ahmed, Deputy General Manager Technical Abdul Qayyum and other officials attended the meeting.

Provincial Minister for Transport Punjab Jahanzaib Khan Khichi said that the main objective of his visit to Lahore Transport Company was to get information about public transport system and to take effective measures to plug the loopholes in the transport system.

He has said that besides bringing improvement in transport in major cities of Punjab, steps will be taken to eliminate desperations of people, particularly in neglected areas of southern Punjab. He has stated that in order to facilitate people more transport routes will be operational and so far fares of public transport are not being increased in order to lessen the burden on general public. Eventually the senior officials of LTC briefed the Provincial Minister for Transport about various project public interest, hierarchical structure and progress of different departments of organization in detail.