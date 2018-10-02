Share:

HAFIZABAD - A villager was throttled to death by his wife and son in village Rahgo Syedan on Monday. Police arrested Tanveer Ahmad and his mother Zahra Bibi. According to the FIR, deceased Ali Muhammad was willing to contract second marriage while both his son and wife opposed it. They had an altercation on the issue but the deceased was hell bent on fulfilling his wish. As a result, both the accused hatched a conspiracy to kill him. The accused allegedly administered some intoxicant to him. When he was sound asleep, the accused throttled him to death. The police have shifted the body to the city morgue for autopsy.

The dead body of Muhammad Yousaf Ansari who had gone missing four days ago has been found from the Jhang Branch Canal near Jaidke village.

Some villagers spotted the body floating in the canal and informed the police which fished out and shifted it to the city morgue for autopsy. According to police source, the body bore visible signs of torture and it is presumed that somebody had killed him before throwing him in the canal. The police have registered a case against unidentified accused and are investigating.

As many as 3500 people of different union councils as well as doctors and para-medical staff have been imparted rescue training to meet any natural calamity in the district, Rescue and Safety Officer Shoukat Ali said. He added that the main purpose for preparing Rescue Muhafiz was to ensure safety of human life during flood, earthquake and other natural eventuality. He further said that the training had been imparted to teachers, students, COPs and general public.