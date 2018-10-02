Share:

KANDHKOT - A father appealed to save his two minor sons both who have hole in their heart here on Monday. A poor farmer Shah Bux Jafferi resident of Juman Jaffri village staged sit-in behind his house at Karampur in an attempt to his children lives.

He said that his sons namely Shahzeb, 5, and Ali, 3, continue to remained ill when he took them to local doctors the condition of them were not improved than he took them to private hospital Sukkur after tests, doctors disclosed that both brothers have hole in their heart.

He said that the doctors advised me take them to National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease Hospital (NICVD) Sukkur for treatment.

He father said that his financial condition is very poor and couldn't afford their treatment he appealed from chief minister, charity foundations for immediate surgery and financial assistance.