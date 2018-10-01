Share:

LOS ANGELES-Iconic pop star Michael Jackson urged Hollywood bosses to let him play James Bond, according to super-agent Michael Ovitz. Michael Jackson pleaded with Hollywood bosses to let him play James Bond.

The iconic pop star - who died in June 2009, aged 50 - tried to convince movie bosses that he was the perfect candidate to play 007 at the peak of his fame in the 1980s, according to super-agent Michael Ovitz. In his tell-all memoir, Ovitz explains: ‘’We took a meeting at Michael’s house. He told us he wanted to be the star of an action movie.’’ Ovitz’s business partner Ron Meyer struggled to keep a straight face upon hearing the singer’s suggestion. And the situation became even more surreal when Michael’s hat fell in a dish of guacamole.

Ovitz recalled: ‘’He picked it out and put it back on - with a blob of guacamole attached, which began to slide down the brim.

‘’We all watched as it slid lower and lower while Michael was pitching us hard on how he was America’s next action hero.

‘’Then the blob fell off, and Ron totally lost it. I cracked up, too, and Michael stalked out. I found him and explained for 15 minutes that we hadn’t been laughing at him.

‘’Finally, Michael’s face cleared. ‘OK, Ovitz. OK,’ he said. ‘But I want to play James Bond.’ I am proud to report I didn’t laugh, this time.’’

Ultimately, Ovitz had to tell the chart-topping pop star that he wasn’t suited to the role, which is one of the most coveted in the movie business.

He explained to Michael that he wasn’t the right build for the character and that he was also ‘’too sensitive’’ for the part of Bond.Ovitz told him: ‘’You’re thinly built, you’re too sensitive, you won’t be credible as a brutal block of stone.’’