Who says miracles don’t happen these days? According to the Christian mythology Jesus Christ (A.S) looked in the river and it turned into wine. The other day the Sindh Forensic Lab just turned whisky and Vodka into honey and olive oil even without any ado. And I wouldn’t be surprised in the least if there is yet another miracle in the offing that will turn the samples of the Mineral Waters and the Ice Creams, sent by the CJP to the labs, into something as pure as Aab-e-Zam Zam and the Mun-o-Salwa descended from the heavens.

How do such miracles happen, who should know it better than the CJP himself who has been seeing them happen ever since he started practice as a young lawyer many many years ago?

COL. RIAZ JAFRI (RETD),

Rawalpindi, September 20.