ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday said that equal opportunities would be provided to all provinces in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects and their concerns on important issues would be addressed with consultation.

Qaiser said while talking to course participants of Provincial Management Services (PMS) and Excise and Taxation from Pakistan Provincial Services Academy that elimination of the sense of deprivation and restoration of trust in the federation of small provinces was foremost priority of the incumbent government.

He insisted that government employees should keep human values in mind while using their authorities. He said that development goals could be achieved with good governance and respect for human values, adding that the government servants’ aim should be public welfare instead of portfolios.

He said that nation must follow the teachings of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) for success. The speaker said that the government functionaries were pivot of government machinery and they should carry out their duties with full sincerity and devotion and public service should be their prime objective.

He said that Pakistan was passing through a difficult time and all the institutions would have to work closely in order to take the country out of crisis. He said that the government employees always played important role in strengthening economy in developing countries.

Emphasising the need to promote relations between federal and provincial governments, he said that by promoting contacts between federation and provinces, we could solve the issues confronted by the country in better way.