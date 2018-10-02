Share:

LAHORE - The NAB Lahore on Monday arrested former PML-N MPA Qaiser Amin Butt in a famous land scam of the city, a private TV channel reported.

On the other hand spokesman for the Bureau Zeshan categorically denied the news and said that no such arrest has been made and the news is based on rumours.

Former lawmaker has had 15-year long partnership with Khawaja Saad Rafique former Minister for Railway in the Paragon Housing project.

Last month, Khawaja Saad Rafique appeared before a NAB team to answer its queries over his alleged involvement in the Paragon Housing Society corruption scandal.

NAB had launched an investigation into the scandal after protests by dozens of victims against the housing society fraud.

Former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Khan Cheema and others are in custody over the allegations of corruption in Ashiana Iqbal Housing Society scam.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also been questioned by the NAB in the scam. He has been accused of ordering cancellation of contract of Aashiana-e-Iqbal to a successful bidder, leading to award of the contract to other builder, which resulted into a loss of Rs 193 million approximately, sources said.