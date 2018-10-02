Share:

LAHORE (PR) - OPPO has launched its most anticipated F9 Starry Purple TVC at a local mall. The stars of OPPO’s new TVC, Mawra Hocane and Nabeel Zuberi unveiled the new F9 Starry Purple that compliments their lifestyles and super stylish personalities. The TVC attracted a lot of attention. The event was hosted by a famous TV host Zoya Talha who entertained the audience through various activities. Marketing Director of OPPO Pakistan, Ali Kakvi commented,

“The new F9 Starry Purple is a new star in the smartphone world which caters to a diverse customer base. Being a youth representative smartphone brand, OPPO partnered with Mawra Hocane as she is an ideal fit for a product that matches her personality like no other.”