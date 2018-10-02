Share:

KARACHI (PR) - The Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) has elected Ali Mandviwala, CEO Synchronize Media (PVT)Ltd., as the new chairman of the PAA. The annual general meeting (AGM) of the PAA was held the other day to appoint the new office-bearers and ‘Central Executive Committee’ of the association.

For the year 2018-2019, Sohail Kisat, CEO of M.Communications, was elected as the senior vice chairman of PAA, while Numan Nabi Ahmed, CEO of The Brand Partnership, as the vice chairman of PAA.

Ali Mandviwala thanked the PAA for their trust and stated, “It is an honor and privilege for me to be given this opportunity. I assure all stakeholders that my efforts will be directed towards addressing many challenges faced today by the Pakistani Advertising Agencies.”