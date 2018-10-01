Share:

Despite the pre-election outbursts of the mainstream political parties against each other, the primary role of the government post-election is to conduct the polity in a manner that accommodates all the relevant voices in the system. A great balance is achieved if different categories are spearheading the checks and balance in the system to ensure no exploitation of authority. The disagreement regarding Shehbaz Sharif being made the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is one of the similar nature.

The Leader of the Opposition is the person most suited for the job because this way the new government does not have one of their own looking over the functioning of the system. This ensures that the output is objective and no personal party bias comes in the way of the decision making. However, the ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI), is deeply muddled about the situation. There is a clear divide - one that supports the conventional practice of the opposition choosing the PAC chairman, and the other opposes the notion of choosing Shehbaz Sharif, because there is a chance of his work being affected due to his party affiliation, and perhaps personal dislike as well.

The critics of the Shehbaz’s potential appointment must also understand that government making and its functions go beyond party disagreements. Shehbaz Sharif has served diligently in the last few years as the Chief Minister of Punjab. His role as Chairman of PAC will not only dissolve the rift between the two sides but also allow space for both of them to work together. At this point, the tensions are such that there is barely any collaboration. Both sides; the government, and the opposition need to work together and establish some sort of trust. The appointment of Shehbaz Sharif will not translate into lack of objectivity in his work if the right checks and balances are in place. This is the area the government needs to work upon, rather than excluding the opposition from the government set up.

The appointment of the leader of the opposition also ensures the steady flow of feedback. The new government must learn to work under pressure. This system of communication will improve the government’s own plan for accountability and transparency. At this point, the opposition is already quite agitated. Forcing a showdown now, at the beginning of the government term, will benefit no one.

It is best if the PTI follows the conventional practice of the past, and grants the PAC chairmanship to the opposition.