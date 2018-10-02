Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi has directed the authorities to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the assembly premises during the Senate election scheduled to be held on October 3. Presiding over a meeting at his office here yesterday, he issued directions to the Assembly Security Police, Special Branch and other officers that security must be maintained at all costs during the Assembly sessions. It was decided that during the Assembly session entry of guests will be banned. Assembly staff and media persons will prominently display their Accreditation Cards.